Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02.

On February 25, 2021, the Registrant issued a press release. A copy of such press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

The information disclosed under this Item 2.02, including Exhibit 99.1 hereto, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and shall not be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing made under the Securities Act of 1933, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Main Street Capital CORP Exhibit

About Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital Corporation (MSCC) is a principal investment firm. MSCC is primarily focused on providing customized debt and equity financing to lower middle market (LMM) companies and debt capital to middle market (Middle Market) companies. The Company’s portfolio investments are made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in various industry sectors. The Company invests primarily in secured debt investments, equity investments, warrants and other securities of LMM companies based in the United States and in secured debt investments of Middle Market companies generally headquartered in the United States. The Company’s investment portfolio includes its investments in LMM portfolio companies, investments in Middle Market portfolio companies, Private Loan portfolio investments, Other Portfolio investments, and the investment in MSC Adviser I, LLC (the External Investment Manager).