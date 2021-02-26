CPS TECHNOLOGIES CORP. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On February 24, 2021, the Company issued a press release announcing its financial results for the fiscal quarter and year ended December 26, 2020. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99 and is incorporated herein in its entirety by reference.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements. Except for historical information contained in the press release attached as an exhibit hereto, the press release contains forward-looking statements which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements. Please refer to the cautionary note in the press release regarding these forward-looking statements.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

DESCRIPTION 99.1 Press release dated February 24, 2021 of CPS Technologies Corp. announcing its financial results for the fiscal quarter and year ended December 26, 2020.



