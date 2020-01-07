Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On January 7, 2020, the board of directors (the “Board”) of Main Street Capital Corporation (“Main Street”) increased the size of the Board from ten to eleven directors and appointed Kay Matthews as a member to fill the vacancy created by the increase to serve the remainder of the current term. Ms. Matthews was also appointed to serve on the audit committee of the Board. Main Street announced the appointment in a press release, which is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

Ms. Matthews, age 61, retired in June 2019 after a successful 36-year career at Ernst & Young where she held several leadership roles for the global organization. Most recently, Ms. Matthews served as a Vice Chair of the EY Americas Board, a member of the EY Global Practice Group, and the Managing Partner of EY’s West Region, with responsibility for all services delivered to clients in the region. Ms. Matthews has served on the boards of directors of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB), whose businesses, including Silicon Valley Bank, offer commercial, investment and private banking, asset management, private wealth management, brokerage and investment services and funds management services to companies in the technology, life science and healthcare, private equity and venture capital, and premium wine industries, since September 2019, and Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHR), one of the world’s leading providers of lasers, laser-based technologies and laser-based system solutions for scientific, commercial and industrial customers, since May 2019. She also serves on each board’s audit committee. Ms. Matthews is a certified public accountant and earned a Bachelor of Accounting degree, cum laude, from Texas Tech University. She was the 2013 Texas Tech School of Accounting Distinguished Alumni, as well as a board member and member of the finance and retirement committees for KQED, the Northern California public television and radio station, through 2018.

Ms. Matthews will be entitled to receive compensation for her service on the Board consistent with Main Street’s director compensation program for non-employee directors, as described under the heading “Compensation of Directors” in Main Street’s proxy statement for its 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, on March 25, 2019. In connection with her appointment to the Board, Main Street entered into its standard indemnification agreement with Ms. Matthews, the form of which was previously filed with the SEC on September 21, 2007 as Exhibit (k)(13) to Pre-Effective Amendment No. 3 to Main Street’s Registration Statement on Form N-2 (File No. 333-142879).

The Board and its relevant committees have determined that Ms. Matthews qualifies as an independent director under the listing standards of the New York Stock Exchange, as not an “interested person” under Section 2(a)(19) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and as an “audit committee financial expert” under SEC rules. There are no arrangements or understandings between Ms. Matthews and any other persons to which she was selected as director. There are no current or proposed transactions between Main Street and Ms. Matthews or her immediate family members that would require disclosure under Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K promulgated by the SEC.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Press release dated January 7, 2020