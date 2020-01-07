DELMAR PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:DMPI) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

As previously disclosed, DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the “Company”) presented updated clinical data at the Society for Neuro-Oncology annual meeting in Phoenix, Arizona. A copy of the transcript of the presentation (which has been edited for clarity) is attached as Exhibit 99.1 hereto. The transcript and audio recording of the presentation are also available under the “Publications and Abstracts” tab in the “News & Media” section of the Company\’s website, located at www.delmarpharma.com.

The information in this Current Report on Form 8-K under Item 7.01, including the information contained in Exhibit 99.1, is being furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, and shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, except as shall be expressly set forth by a specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

99.1 Edited Transcript of DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. presentation at the SNO Conference

DELMAR PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:DMPI)

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company. The Company focuses on the treatment of cancer. The Company is engaged in conducting clinical trials in the United States with its product candidate, VAL-083, as a treatment for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), a form of brain cancer. VAL-083 is being evaluated in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of refractory GBM. In addition to its clinical development activities in the United States, the Company has obtained certain commercial rights to VAL-083 in China where it is approved as a chemotherapy for the treatment of chronic myelogenous leukemia (CML) and lung cancer. Its drug discovery research focuses on identifying validated clinical and commercial-stage compounds, and establishing a scientific rationale for development in orphan drug indications. VAL-083 is an alkylating agent, which crosses the blood-brain-barrier (BBB).