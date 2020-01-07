SEC Filings AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 – Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On January 7, 2020, AngioDynamics, Inc. (“AngioDynamics”) issued a press release announcing financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended November 30, 2019. A copy of the press release is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1.

The information set forth in Item 2.02 of this Form 8-K (including Exhibit 99.1) shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities under that Section. Furthermore, such information shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

Item 7.01 – Regulation FD Disclosure.

Presentation slides discussing AngioDynamics and its fiscal second quarter ended November 30, 2019 are furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.2.

The presentation slides furnished to Item 7.01 of this Form 8-K (including Exhibit 99.2) shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Exchange Act, or otherwise subject to the liabilities under that Section. Furthermore, the presentation slides shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document and its attachments contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding AngioDynamics’ expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, capital expenditures, products, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include the words such as “expects,” “reaffirms,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “optimistic,” or variations of such words and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Investors are cautioned that actual events or results may differ from AngioDynamics’ expectations. Factors that may affect the actual results achieved by AngioDynamics include, without limitation, the ability of AngioDynamics to develop its existing and new products, technological advances and patents attained by competitors, infringement of AngioDynamics’ technology or assertions that AngioDynamics’ technology infringes the technology of third parties, the ability of AngioDynamics to effectively compete against competitors that have substantially greater resources, future actions by the FDA or other regulatory agencies, domestic and foreign health care reforms and government regulations, results of pending or future clinical trials, overall economic conditions, the results of on-going litigation, challenges with respect to third-party distributors or joint venture partners or collaborators, the results of sales efforts, the effects of product recalls and product liability claims, changes in key personnel, the ability of AngioDynamics to execute on strategic initiatives, the effects of economic, credit and capital market conditions, general market conditions, market acceptance, foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, the effects on pricing from group purchasing organizations and competition, the ability of AngioDynamics to integrate purchased businesses, as well as the risk factors listed from time to time in AngioDynamics’ SEC filings, including but not limited to its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended May 31, 2019. AngioDynamics does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.