Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01.

ImmuNext, Inc. Option and License Agreement

Overview. On January 6, 2020 (“Effective Date”), Curis, Inc. (“Curis” or “Company”) and ImmuNext, Inc. (“ImmuNext”) entered into an option and license agreement (the “Agreement”). Under the terms of the Agreement, Curis has agreed to engage in a collaborative effort with ImmuNext to which Curis has agreed to conduct, at its own cost, a Phase 1a/1b clinical trial of an ImmuNext compound that antagonizes V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation (“VISTA”). In exchange, ImmuNext has granted Curis an exclusive option, exercisable until the earlier of (a) four years after the Effective Date, and (b) 90 days after database lock for the first Phase 1a/1b trial in which the endpoints are satisfied (the “Option Period”), to obtain an exclusive, worldwide license to develop and commercialize certain VISTA antagonizing compounds and products containing these compounds (the “VISTA Compounds and Products”) in the field of oncology (the “Option”).

A joint steering committee composed of representatives from each of the parties will manage the non-clinical and clinical development of the VISTA Compounds and Products during the Option Period, including, but not limited to, the approval of the plan for the Phase 1a/1b trial.

During the Option Period, Curis will conduct the Phase 1a/1b trial and ImmuNext will conduct certain agreed upon non-clinical research activities to support the Phase 1a/1b trial. During the Option Period, Curis is obligated to assign to ImmuNext all right, title and interest in and to, inventions made by Curis alone or jointly with ImmuNext in conducting clinical and non-clinical activities under the Agreement during the Option Period and any patent rights covering those inventions. Effective as of the Option exercise date (if any), ImmuNext is obligated to assign to Curis (i) all such inventions that were made solely by Curis and any patent rights covering those inventions that were assigned by Curis to ImmuNext during the Option Period and (ii) a joint ownership interest in all such inventions that were made jointly by Curis and ImmuNext and patent rights covering those inventions that were assigned by Curis to ImmuNext during the Option Period, except for any of those inventions that relates to compounds as to which ImmuNext has retained exclusive rights.

Upfront Payment. In consideration of the grant of the Option, Curis has agreed to make an upfront payment to ImmuNext of $1,250,000.

Option Exercise Fee. If Curis elects to exercise the Option, Curis has agreed to pay to ImmuNext an option exercise fee of $20,000,000.