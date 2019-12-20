ABEONA THERAPEUTICS INC. (NASDAQ:ABEO) Files An 8-K Other Events

On December 19, 2019, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. issued a press release entitled “Abeona Therapeutics Announces Public Offering of Common Stock and Pre-Funded Warrants.” The full text of the press release is filed as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. (Abeona), formerly PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is focused on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. The Company’s lead programs are ABO-101 (AA9 NAGLU) and ABO-102 (scAAV9 SGHG), adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome (Mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IIIA and IIIB) in collaboration with patient advocate groups, researchers and clinicians. The Company is also developing ABO-201 (scAAV9 CLN3) gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease (JBD), and ABO-301 (AAV LK19 FANCC) for Fanconi anemia (FA) disorder using a clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR)/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. It is developing rare plasma protein therapies, including PTB-101 SDF Alpha (alpha-1 protease inhibitor) for inherited chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its product pipeline also consists of MuGard and ProdiGard.