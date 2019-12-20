On December 19, 2019, Super Micro Computer, Inc. (the “Company”) sent a letter to its customers, partners and suppliers announcing the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2019 (the “2019 Annual Report”). A copy of the letter is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated by reference herein.

None of the information furnished in Item 7.01 or Exhibit 99.1 hereto shall be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Unless expressly set forth by specific reference in such filings, none of the information furnished in this report shall be incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, whether made before or after the date hereof and regardless of any general incorporation language in such filings.

On December 19, 2019, the Company issued a press release (the “Press Release”) announcing that the Company had filed its 2019 Annual Report and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended September 30, 2018, December 31, 2018 and March 31, 2019. A copy of the Press Release is attached as Exhibit 99.2 to this report and is incorporated herein by reference.

The information in, and the exhibit furnished to, Item 8.01 of this report, including Exhibit 99.2, are being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Exchange Act, and are not to be incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, regardless of any general incorporation language contained in such filing, unless otherwise expressly stated in such filing.