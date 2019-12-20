Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On December 20, 2019, Great Elm Capital Corp. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that on December 19, 2019, the board of directors of the Company declared a special distribution of $0.05 per share to stockholders of record on December 27, 2019 to be paid January 27, 2020.

The Company’s press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Great Elm Capital Corp. Exhibit

