Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Files An 8-K Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 9.01(a) and (b) of the Current Report on Form 8-K that the Company filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on November 5, 2019 regarding the completion of the Acquisition to include the historical financial statements of the Acquired Businesses required by Item 9.01(a) of Form 8-K and the pro forma financial information required by Item 9.01(b) of Form 8-K. Except as set forth herein, no modifications have been made to information contained in the Form 8-K filed with the SEC on November 5, 2019.

Story continues below

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits

(a)Financial Statements of Business Acquired.

The audited consolidated financial statements of Contemporary Life>

(b)Pro Forma Financial Information.

The unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial statements as of November 2, 2019 and for the fiscal years ended February 2, 2019 and February 3, 2018 as well as for the nine month periods ended November 2, 2019 and November 3, 2018, after giving effect to the Acquisition and adjustments described in such pro forma financial information, are attached hereto as Exhibit 99.3 to this Form 8-K/A and incorporated by reference herein.

(d)Exhibits.

VINCE HOLDING CORP. Exhibit

EX-23.1 2 vnce-ex231_34.htm EX-23.1 vnce-ex231_34.htm Exhibit 23.1 CONSENT OF INDEPENDENT AUDITOR We consent to the incorporation by reference in the Registration Statement No. 333-225036 on Form S-8 and Registration Statement No. 333-192500 on Form S-8 of Vince Holding Corp. of our report dated May 24,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE)

Vince Holding Corp. (Vince) is a contemporary fashion brand known for modern style and everyday luxury essentials. The Company offers a range of women’s and men’s apparel, women’s and men’s footwear, and handbags. It operates in two segments: wholesale and direct-to-consumer. Its wholesale segment consists of sales to department stores and specialty stores in the United States and in select international markets. Its direct-to-consumer segment includes its retail and outlet stores, and its e-commerce business. It operates approximately 50 stores, which consisted of over 30 Company-operated full-price retail stores and over 10 Company-operated outlet locations. The direct-to-consumer segment also includes its e-commerce Website, www.vince.com. It offers women’s line under the Vince brand, which includes seasonal collections of cashmere sweaters and silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, denim, pants, tanks and t-shirts, and an assortment of outerwear.