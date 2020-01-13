DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a ribonucleic acid (RNA) interference-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates in the segment of discovery, research and development of treatments based on its RNA interference (RNAi) technology platform. The Company is focused on the discovery and development of treatments for rare inherited diseases involving the liver and for cancers that are genetically defined. The Company uses its RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas. The Company develops dacryocystorhinostomy (DCR)-Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 1 (PH1) for the treatment of PH1 by targeting the gene encoding the liver enzyme glycolate oxidase. The Company uses its dicer substrate RNA (DsiRNA)-EX Conjugate technology to develop a subcutaneously injected treatment for PH1. The Company develops DCR-MYC for the treatment of MYC-related cancers, including hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (PNET).