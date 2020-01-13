ADMA BIOLOGICS, INC. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the “Company”) hereby furnishes the Corporate Presentation the Company expects to present to analysts and investors on or after January 13, 2020. The Company expects to use the Corporate Presentation, in whole or in part, and possibly with modifications, from time to time in connection with presentations to potential investors, strategic partners, industry analysts and others. The Corporate Presentation is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated by reference herein, and is available under the “Company Information” tab in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website, located at www.admabio.com.

By furnishing this Current Report on Form 8-K and furnishing the information contained herein, the Company makes no admission as to the materiality of any information in this report that is required to be disclosed solely by reason of Regulation FD.

The information contained in the Corporate Presentation is summary information that is intended to be considered in the context of the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings and other public announcements that the Company may make, by press release or otherwise, from time to time. The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to publicly update or revise the information contained in this report, except as may be required by the federal securities laws, although it may do so from time to time as its management believes is warranted. Any such updating may be made through the filing of other reports or documents with the SEC, through press releases or through other public disclosure.

The information furnished to this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1 hereto, shall not be considered “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be incorporated by reference into future filings by the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or under the Exchange Act, unless the Company expressly sets forth in such future filings that such information is to be considered “filed” or incorporated by reference therein.

(d) Exhibits

99.1 ADMA Biologics, Inc. January 2020 Corporate Presentation.



ADMA BIOLOGICS, INC. Exhibit

About ADMA BIOLOGICS, INC. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and intends to market specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases. The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of human plasma and plasma-derived therapeutics. Its segments include Plasma Collection Centers, which includes its operations in Georgia; Research and Development, which includes its plasma development operations in New Jersey, and Corporate. Its targeted patient populations are immune-compromised individuals suffering from an underlying immune deficiency disorder or may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its product candidates are intended to be used by physician specialists focused on caring for immune-compromised patients at risk of contracting infectious diseases. Its intravenous immunoglobulin product candidate, RI-002, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.