Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On April 23, 2020, the board of directors (the “Board”) of Verastem, Inc. (the “Company”) unanimously voted to elect John Johnson as a Class I director of the Company and to serve on the nominating and corporate governance and compensation committees of the Board, effective immediately. In connection with his appointment as a director, Mr. Johnson received a stock option grant of 25,000 shares of the Company’s common stock. Mr. Johnson will be eligible to receive certain annual cash retainer fees and an annual stock option grant under the Company’s director compensation policy. Mr. Johnson also entered into a customary indemnification agreement with the Company.

A press release announcing Mr. Johnson’s appointment and other matters is filed as Exhibit 99.1 hereto.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

EXHIBIT INDEX

99.1 Press Release issued by Verastem, Inc. on April 23, 2020



