ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB) Files An 8-K Other Events

As more fully described in the attached press release dated April 23, 2020, the Board of Directors of ACNB Corporation declared the regular quarterly cash dividend for the second quarter of 2020 on April 21, 2020. The cash dividend of $0.25 per share is payable on June 15, 2020, to shareholders of record on June 1, 2020. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference. The information furnished under this Item 8.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K shall not be deemed to be filed for purposes of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

About ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB)

ACNB Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company’s banking operations are conducted through its operating subsidiary, ACNB Bank (the Bank), and offers a range of property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients through its subsidiary, Russell Insurance Group, Inc. (RIG). The Company has two segments: the Bank and RIG. RIG is managed separately from the banking segment, which includes the Bank and related financial services that the Company offers through its banking subsidiary. Through its banking and nonbanking subsidiaries, the Company provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses, including commercial and retail banking, trust and investment management, and insurance. ACNB Bank is a commercial bank. ACNB Bank’s service delivery channels for its customers include the automated teller machine (ATM) network, customer contact center, online, telephone and mobile banking.