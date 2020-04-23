Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01. Entry into Material Definitive Agreement

On April 21, 2020, Celsion Corporation (the “Company”) received $632,220 in loan funding from the Paycheck Protection Program (the “PPP”), established to the recently enacted Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the “CARES Act”) and administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration (“SBA”). The unsecured loan (the “PPP Loan”) is evidenced by a promissory note of the Company dated April 20, 2020 (the “Note”) in the principal amount of $632,220, to Silicon Valley Bank (the “Bank”), the lender.

Under the terms of the Note and the PPP Loan, interest accrues on the outstanding principal at the rate of 1.0% per annum. The term of the Note is two years, though it may be payable sooner in connection with an event of default under the Note. To the extent the loan amount is not forgiven under the PPP, the Company is obligated to make equal monthly payments of principal and interest, beginning seven months from the date of the Note, until the maturity date.

The CARES Act and the PPP provide a mechanism for forgiveness of up to the full amount borrowed. Under the PPP, the Company may apply for and be granted forgiveness for all or part of the PPP Loan. The amount of loan proceeds eligible for forgiveness is based on a formula that takes into account a number of factors, including the amount of loan proceeds used by the Company during the eight-week period after the loan origination for certain purposes including payroll costs, interest on certain mortgage obligations, rent payments on certain leases, and certain qualified utility payments, provided that at least 75% of the loan amount is used for eligible payroll costs; the employer maintaining or rehiring employees and maintaining salaries at certain levels; and other factors. Subject to the other requirements and limitations on loan forgiveness, only loan proceeds spent on payroll and other eligible costs during the covered eight-week period will qualify for forgiveness. The Company intends to use the entire Loan amount for qualifying expense, though no assurance is provided that the Company will obtain forgiveness of the PPP Loan in whole or in part.

The Note may be prepaid in part or in full, at any time, without penalty. The Note provides for certain customary events of default, including (i) failing to make a payment when due under the Note, (ii) failure to do anything required by the Note or any other loan document, (iii) defaults of any other loan with the Bank, (iv) failure to disclose any material fact or make a materially false or misleading representation to the Bank or SBA, (v) default on any loan or agreement with another creditor, if the Bank believes the default may materially affect the Company’s ability to pay the Note, (vi) failure to pay any taxes when due, (vii) becoming the subject of a proceeding under any bankruptcy or insolvency law, having a receiver or liquidator appointed for any part of the Company’s business or property, or making an assignment for the benefit of creditors, (viii) having any adverse change in financial condition or business operation that the Bank believes may materially affect the Company’s ability to pay the Note, (ix) if the Company reorganizes, merges, consolidates, or otherwise changes ownership or business structure without the Bank’s prior written consent, or (x) becoming the subject of a civil or criminal action that the Bank believes may materially affect the Company’s ability to pay the Note. Upon the occurrence of an event of default, the Bank has customary remedies and may, among other things, require immediate payment of all amounts owed under the Note, collect all amounts owing from the Company, and file suit and obtain judgment against the Company.

The foregoing description of the Note is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Note, a copy of which will be filed as an Exhibit to the Company’s annual Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ending June 30, 2020.

Item 2.03. Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant

The information disclosed in Item 1.01 above is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 8.01. Other Events

On April 23, 2020, the Company issued a press release regarding the foregoing matters, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Press Release dated April 23, 2020



