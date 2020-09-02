VERA BRADLEY, INC. (NASDAQ:VRA) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On September 2, 2020, Vera Bradley, Inc. issued an earnings press release for the quarterly period ended August 1, 2020. The press release, including attachments, is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this report.

About VERA BRADLEY, INC.

Vera Bradley, Inc. is a designer of women’s handbags, accessories, luggage and travel items, eyewear, and stationery and gifts. The Company’s segments include Direct and Indirect. It offers an assortment of products, including bags, such as purses, totes and backpacks; accessories, such as wallets, wristlets, phone cases and technology accessories; travel and travel accessories, such as weekend bags, duffel bags and cosmetic bags, and home, such as mugs, tumblers and textiles, including aprons, beach towels, throw blankets and comforters. The Direct business consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, direct-to-consumer eBay sales and its annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The Indirect business sells Vera Bradley products to approximately 2,600 specialty retail locations, which are located in the United States, as well as department stores, national accounts and third party e-commerce sites.