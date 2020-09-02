Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01. Entry into Material Definitive Agreement

Please see the disclosure set forth under “Item 2.03 Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant,” which is incorporated by reference into this Item 1.01.

Item 1.02. Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement

Please see the disclosure set forth under “Item 2.03 Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant,” which is incorporated by reference into this Item 1.02.

Item 2.03. Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant

On August 28, 2020, Celsion Corporation, a Delaware corporation (“Celsion”), entered into the First Amendment (the “Amendment”) to the Venture Loan and Security Agreement with Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (“Horizon”) dated June 27, 2018 (the “Initial Horizon Credit Agreement”).

On June 27, 2018, in connection with the closing of the Initial Horizon Credit Agreement, Celsion drew down $10 million in new capital, as further described in Celsion’s Current Report on Form 8-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 28, 2018. On August 28, 2020, in connection with the Amendment, Celsion repaid $5 million of the initial $10 million, and the remaining $5 million in obligations were restructured as set forth below.

to the Amendment, the remaining $5 million in obligations of Celsion under the Initial Horizon Credit Agreement are secured by a first-priority security interest in substantially all assets of Celsion other than intellectual property assets. The obligations will bear interest at a rate calculated based an amount by which the one-month LIBOR exceeds 2% plus 9.625%. In no event shall the interest rate be less than 9.625%. Payments to the Amendment are interest only for the first twelve (12) months after August 1, 2020, followed by a 21-month amortization period of principal and interest through the scheduled maturity date. In addition, the remaining $5 million in obligations is subject to an end of term fee equal, in the aggregate, to $275,000 which amount shall be payable upon the maturity of the obligations or upon the date of final payment or default, as applicable. In connection with the Amendment, Celsion has agreed to a liquidity covenant which provides that, at all times, Celsion shall maintain unrestricted cash and/or Cash Equivalents on deposit in accounts over which the applicable Lenders maintain an account control agreement in an amount not less than $2.5 million. In addition, to the Amendment, Celsion has agreed to provide evidence to Horizon on or before March 31, 2021, that it has received aggregate cash proceeds of not less than $5 million from the sale of equity, debt, its New Jersey net operating losses, or a combination thereof, subsequent to the date of the Amendment.

As a fee in connection with the Initial Horizon Credit Agreement, Celsion issued Horizon warrants exercisable for a total of 190,114 shares of Celsion’s common stock (the “Existing Warrants”) at a per share exercise price of $2.63. to the Amendment, one-half of the aggregate Existing Warrants, exercisable for a total of 95,057 shares of Celsion’s common stock, have been canceled, and, in connection with the outstanding $5 million in obligations described above, Celsion issued Horizon new warrants exercisable at a per share exercise price equal to $1.01 for a total of 247,525 shares of Celsion’s common stock (the “New Warrants” and, together with the Existing Warrants, the “Warrants”). The remaining 95,057 Existing Warrants issued in connection with the Initial Horizon Credit Agreement remain outstanding at a per share exercise price of $2.63.

The Warrants are immediately exercisable for cash or by net exercise from the date of grant and will expire after ten years from the date of grant. Following the date of grant and within 90 days, Celsion is required to register the common stock underlying the Warrants. The Horizon Credit Agreement contains customary representations, warranties and affirmative and negative covenants including, among other things, covenants that limit or restrict Celsion’s ability to grant liens, incur indebtedness, make certain restricted payments, merge or consolidate and make dispositions of assets.

The foregoing description of the Amendment does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Amendment, a copy of which Celsion intends to file as an exhibit to its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ending September 30, 2020.

Item 3.02 Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.

Please see the disclosure set forth under “Item 2.03 Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant” regarding the New Warrants, which is incorporated by reference into this Item 3.02.

The purchase and issuance of the New Warrants occurred concurrent with the execution of the Amendment and no separate consideration was paid for the New Warrants, The Warrants have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and was issued to the exemptions from registration provided by Section 4(2) of the Securities Act of 1933 and/or Regulation D promulgated thereunder. The shares issued or issuable thereunder are restricted in accordance with Rule 144 under the Securities Act of 1933. The issuances and the potential issuances did not involve any public offering; Celsion made no solicitation in connection with the private placement other than communications with the purchasers; Celsion obtained representations from the purchasers regarding their investment intent, knowledge and experience; the purchasers either received or had access to adequate information about Celsion in order to make informed investment decisions; Celsion reasonably believed that the purchasers are capable of evaluating the merits and risks of their investment; and the shares potentially issuable thereunder are issuable with restricted securities legends. This current report on Form 8-K does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security. The Warrant and the shares issued upon exercise thereof have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933 or applicable state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or any state thereof absent registration under the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an applicable exemption from registration.

Safe Harbor Statement

This Current Report on Form 8-K contains forward-looking statements. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, Horizon may not issue additional loan tranches and has no obligation to issue them; Celsion may be unable to find suitable assets or companies to acquire on attractive terms; any failure to satisfy the closing conditions of subsequent borrowings of the credit facility; any increase in Celsion’s cash needs; unforeseen changes in the course of Celsion’s research and development activities and clinical trials; possible actions by customers, suppliers, competitors or regulatory authorities; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Celsion undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.



About Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Celsion Corporation is an oncology drug development company. The Company’s product candidate is ThermoDox, a heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of primary liver cancer (the OPTIMA Study) and a Phase II clinical trial for treatment of recurrent chest wall breast cancer (the DIGNITY Study). Its pipeline also includes GEN-1, a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) mediated immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. It has over three platform technologies for the development of treatments for those suffering with difficult-to-treat forms of cancer, including Lysolipid Thermally Sensitive Liposomes, a heat sensitive liposomal based dosage form that targets disease with known therapeutics in the presence of mild heat; TheraPlas, a nucleic acid-based treatment for local transfection of therapeutic plasmids, and TheraSilence, a systemic dosage form for lung directed anti-cancer ribonucleic acid (RNA).