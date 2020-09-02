Research Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSSS) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02.

On August 27, 2020, the Compensation Committee of the Registrant’s Board of Directors approved, effective as of July 1, 2020, an increase in the annual base salary of each of Peter Derycz, the Registrant’s Chief Executive Officer and President, Alan Urban, the Registrant’s Chief Financial Officer and Secretary, Scott Ahlberg, the Registrant’s Chief Operations Officer, and Marc Nissan, the Registrant’s Chief Technology Officer, to provide a cost of living increase of approximately 3%. The Compensation Committee of the Registrant’s Board of Directors previously extended the term of each officer’s Executive Employment Agreement, effective June 30, 2020, for an additional term of one year ending June 30, 2021.

The Amendments to Executive Employment Agreement memorializing the aforementioned amendments are attached hereto as Exhibits 10.1 through 10.4 and incorporated herein by reference.

10.1 Amendment to Executive Employment Agreement effective June 30, 2020, among Research Solutions, Inc., Reprints Desk, Inc. and Peter Derycz.

10.2 Amendment to Executive Employment Agreement effective June 30, 2020, among Research Solutions, Inc., Reprints Desk, Inc. and Alan Urban.

10.3 Amendment to Executive Employment Agreement effective June 30, 2020, among Research Solutions, Inc., Reprints Desk, Inc. and Scott Ahlberg.

10.4 Amendment to Executive Employment Agreement effective June 30, 2020, among Research Solutions, Inc., Reprints Desk, Inc. and Marc Nissan.



Research Solutions, Inc. Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 tm2030054d1_ex10-1.htm EXHIBIT 10.1 Exhibit 10.1 AMENDMENT TO EXECUTIVE EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT This Amendment To Executive Employment Agreement (“Amendment”),…

About Research Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSSS)

Research Solutions, Inc. is a holding company. The Company provides a cloud based software-as-a-service (SaaS) research platform, which allows on-demand access to scientific, technical, and medical (STM) information for life science companies, academic institutions, and other research-intensive organizations. The Company provides three service offerings to its customers, which include Article Galaxy SaaS Platforms, Article Galaxy Transactions, and Reprints and ePrints. Article Galaxy SaaS platforms is its cloud-based SaaS solution (Article Galaxy), which consists of software and Internet-based interfaces. Article Galaxy Transactions provides its customers with a single source to the universe of published STM content. The Company has developed ePrint software, which transitions paper Reprints to electronic ePrints. The Company’s subsidiaries include Reprints Desk, Inc. and Reprints Desk Latin America S. de R.L. de C.V.