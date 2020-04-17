TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01

Exhibit Number Description 10.1 Note, dated as of April 8, 2020, by and between JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. and TSR, Inc.



TSR INC Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 ea120789ex10-1_tsrinc.htm NOTE,…

About TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI)

TSR, Inc. is engaged in providing contract computer programming services to its customers. The Company provides its customers with technical computer personnel. It provides its customers with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology (IT) capabilities. The Company offers staffing capabilities in the areas of mainframe and mid-range computer operations, personal computers and client-server support, Internet and e-commerce operations, voice and data communications (including local and wide area networks), and help desk support. It provides services on day-to-day operations, special projects and on short-term or long-term basis. It also offers various services to other companies in various sectors, such as insurance, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, publishing and new media, financial services and project utilities. It provides contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England and the Mid-Atlantic region.