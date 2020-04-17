TERRA TECH CORP. (OTCMKTS:TRTC) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

Story continues below

Asset Purchase Agreement

On April 15, 2020, MediFarm LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Terra Tech Corp. (the “Company”), entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement (the “Purchase Agreement”) with Natural Medicine LLC (the “Purchaser”) to which the Company agreed to sell and the Purchaser agreed to purchase substantially all of the assets of the Company related to the Company’s dispensary located at 3650 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89103 for $5,250,000, of which $2,500,000 is cash and $2,750,000 is payable by the Purchaser to a 12-month Secured Promissory Note bearing 8% interest per annum, which is secured by all of the assets sold to the Purchase Agreement. There is no material relationship between the Company or its affiliates and the Purchaser other than in respect of the transactions contemplated by the Purchase Agreement. The transaction is subject to approval by the Nevada Department of Taxation, and other customary closing conditions, and is expected to close promptly following receipt of such approval and satisfaction of all conditions to close. The Purchase Agreement contains customary conditions, representations, warranties, indemnities and covenants by, among, and for the benefit of the parties.

Standard Offer, Agreement and Escrow Instructions for Purchase of Real Estate

On April 13, 2020, 1815 Carnegie LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into a Standard Offer, Agreement and Escrow Instructions for Purchase of Real Estate (the “PSA”) with Dyer 18 LLC (the “Buyer”) to which the Company agreed to sell and the Buyer agreed to purchase the real property located at 1815 E. Carnegie, Santa Ana, CA (the “Property”) for $9,200,000 in cash. There is no material relationship between the Company or its affiliates and the Buyer other than in respect of the transactions contemplated by the PSA. The closing of the sale of the Property is subject to certain conditions set forth in the PSA. The PSA contains customary conditions, representations, warranties, indemnities and covenants by, among, and for the benefit of the parties.

The foregoing description of the Purchase Agreement and the PSA are qualified in their entirety by reference to the full text of such documents, a copies of which are filed as Exhibits 10.1 and 10.2 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and which are incorporated by reference herein in their entirety.

Item 8.01 Other Events

COVID-19

Due to the outbreak of coronavirus disease 2019 (“COVID-19”), the Company is filing this current report on Form 8-K to avail itself of an extension to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2020 (the “Quarterly Report”), originally due on May 11, 2020, relying on an order issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 4, 2020 to Section 36 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (Release No. 34-88318) (the “Order”) regarding exemptions granted to certain public companies from specified provisions of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the rules promulgated thereunder.

In December 2019, COVID-19 was reported to have surfaced in Wuhan, China, which has and is continuing to spread throughout the world, including the United States. On January 30, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of the COVID-19 a “Public Health Emergency of International Concern,” and on March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization characterized the outbreak as a “pandemic”. Our operations are located in many states throughout the United States, including California, one of the areas of the United States hardest-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company’s corporate headquarters are located in Orange County, California.

Terra Tech Corp. Exhibit

…

To view the full exhibit click here

About TERRA TECH CORP. (OTCMKTS:TRTC)

Terra Tech Corp. is a cannabis-focused agriculture company. The Company operates through two segments: Hydroponic Produce and Cannabis Products. The Company, through its subsidiary, GrowOp Technology Ltd., is engaged in the design, marketing and sale of hydroponic equipment. It is also a retail seller of locally grown hydroponic produce, herbs, and floral products through its subsidiary, Edible Garden Corp. (Edible Garden). It intends to operate medical marijuana cultivation, production and dispensary facilities in Nevada through its subsidiaries, MediFarm, LLC (MediFarm), MediFarm I, LLC (MediFarm I) and MediFarm II, LLC (MediFarm II). Through its subsidiary, IVXX, Inc. (IVXX), it produces and sells a line of cannabis flowers and cigarettes, among others. The hydroponic produce segment consists of Edible Garden’s business and operations. Its cannabis products segment consists of IVXX’s business, as well as the proposed business operations of MediFarm, MediFarm I and MediFarm II.