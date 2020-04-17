MOSYS, INC. (NASDAQ:MOSY) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On April 17, 2020, MoSys, Inc., (the “Company”) entered into a placement agency agreement with Roth Capital Partners, LLC (the “Placement Agent”) and securities purchase agreements with certain purchasers for the purchase and sale of shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.001 per share, in an offering of securities registered under an effective registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (SEC File No. 333-221011). In the offering, the Company sold 1,218,000 shares of common stock, at a price of $1.56 per share (the “Offering”).

The Offering is expected to close on or about April 21, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

For a period of 90 days after the closing date of the sale of the shares of common stock, the provisions of the securities purchase agreement generally prohibit the Company from issuing or agreeing to issue shares of common stock or common stock equivalents other than under equity compensation plans, outstanding rights to acquire common stock or common stock equivalents, or in connection with certain acquisitions or strategic transactions.

The placement agency agreement provides that the Company will indemnify the Placement Agent against certain liabilities, including liabilities under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The Placement Agent agreed to use reasonable best efforts to arrange for the sale of the shares of common stock being issued and sold in the Offering. The Placement Agent will be paid a total cash fee at the closing of the Offering equal to 6.5% of the gross cash proceeds received by the Company from the sale of the shares of common stock in the offering. In addition, the Company has agreed to reimburse the Placement Agent for certain out-of-pocket expenses incurred in connection with the offering, not to exceed $50,000.

The foregoing summaries of the Offering and the securities to be issued in connection therewith, do not purport to be complete and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the registration statement and to the securities purchase agreement and the placement agency agreement, which agreements are attached exhibits, and are incorporated by reference in response to this Item 1.01.

On April 17, 2020, the Company issued a press release to announce the Offering. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1.

Warrant Exercise Price Adjustment

As a result of the Offering, the exercise price of 1,845,540 common stock purchase warrants issued in a public offering of securities completed in October 2018 was reduced from $6.00 to $2.40 per share.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Current Report on Form 8-K contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, such as statements related to the anticipated closing and the amount and use of proceeds expected from the Offering. The risks and uncertainties involved include the Company’s financial and liquidity position, capital needs and resources, impact of COVID-19, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s periodic reports and other filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions and speak only as of the date of this Current Report on Form 8-K. The Company does not intend to revise or update any forward-looking statement in this Current Report on Form 8-K as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.