TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:TSC) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

The attached letter is being sent to stakeholders of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (“TriState Capital”), outlining the company’s response to help lead clients through current public health and economic challenges. This letter is available in on TriState Capital’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.tristatecapitalbank.com. A copy is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this report and is incorporated herein by reference.
The information in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including the exhibit attached hereto, is furnished solely to Item 7.01 of this Form 8-K and shall not be deemed “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, nor shall such information be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. Exhibit
About TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:TSC)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include TriState Capital Bank (the Bank), a Pennsylvania chartered bank; Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. (Chartwell), an investment advisor, and Chartwell TSC Securities Corp. (CTSC Securities). The Company operates through two segments: Bank and Investment Management. The Bank segment provides commercial banking and private banking services through the Bank. The Investment Management segment provides advisory and sub-advisory investment management services to primarily institutional plan sponsors through Chartwell, and also provides distribution and marketing services for Chartwell’s investment products through CTSC Securities. The Company’s cash management services include online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity services, wire and Automated Clearing House (ACH) services, foreign exchange and controlled disbursement.

