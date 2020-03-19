SEC Filings Marin Software Incorporated (NYSE:MRIN) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 1.01.

On March 17, 2020, Marin Software Incorporated (the “Company”) entered into Amendment #1 (the “Amendment”) to the Revenue Share Agreement (the “Agreement”) by and between the Company and Google LLC (“Google” and together with the Company generally, the “Parties”), dated as of December 17, 2018. The Amendment is effective as of March 17, 2020.

to the Amendment, the Parties deleted Section 10.3.10 of the Agreement, which had previously stated that Google had the right to terminate the Agreement if the Company’s Quarterly Adjusted EBITDA (as defined in the Agreement) is a negative number for the three months ending September 30, 2020.

The Company will file the Amendment as an exhibit to its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. The Company filed the Agreement as Exhibit 10.16 to its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 14, 2019.

