Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01

Trilogy Metals Inc. (the “Company”) commissioned and was provided with a feasibility study for the Artic deposit, part of the Artic Project (the “Technical Report”). The Technical Report is hereby being furnished to the Securities Exchange Commission (“SEC”) as Exhibit 99.1 to this current report on Form 8-K to satisfy the Company\’s public disclosure obligations under Regulation FD, promulgated by the SEC under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). The Technical Report was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrator (“NI 43-101”).

In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information set forth herein and in the Technical Report is deemed to be "furnished" and shall not be deemed to be "filed" for purposes of the Exchange Act. The information set forth in Item 7.01 of this current report on Form 8-K shall not be deemed an admission as to the materiality of any information in this report on Form 8-K that is required to be disclosed solely to satisfy the requirements of Regulation FD.

Cautionary Note to United States Investors

The information in this report has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the securities laws in effect in Canada, which differ from the requirements of U.S. securities laws. Unless otherwise indicated, all resource and reserve estimates included in this report have been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy, and Petroleum Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves. NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators which establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. Canadian standards, including NI 43-101, differ significantly from the requirements of the SEC, and resource and reserve information contained therein may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by U.S. companies. In particular, and without limiting the generality of the foregoing, the term "resource” does not equate to the term "reserves”. Under U.S. standards, mineralization may not be classified as a "reserve” unless the determination has been made that the mineralization could be economically and legally produced or extracted at the time the reserve determination is made. The SEC\’s disclosure standards normally do not permit the inclusion of information concerning "measured mineral resources”, "indicated mineral resources” or "inferred mineral resources” or other descriptions of the amount of mineralization in mineral deposits that do not constitute "reserves” by U.S. standards in documents filed with the SEC. Investors are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of mineral deposits in these categories will ever be converted into reserves. U.S. investors should also understand that "inferred mineral resources” have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. Under Canadian rules, estimated "inferred mineral resources” may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies except in rare cases. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an "inferred mineral resource” exists or is economically or legally mineable. Disclosure of "contained ounces” in a resource is permitted disclosure under Canadian regulations; however, the SEC normally only permits issuers to report mineralization that does not constitute "reserves” by SEC standards as in-place tonnage and grade without reference to unit measures. The requirements of NI 43-101 for identification of "reserves” are also not the same as those of the SEC, and reserves reported by the Company in compliance with NI 43-101 may not qualify as "reserves” under SEC standards. Accordingly, information concerning mineral deposits set forth in this report or the Technical Report may not be comparable with information made public by companies that report in accordance with U.S. standards.

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit 99.1 relating to Item 7.01 is intended to be furnished to, not filed with, the SEC to Regulation FD.

99.1 Feasibility Study for the Artic Project, Northwest Alaska, USA



Trilogy Metals Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 tm2031752d1_ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Arctic Feasibility Study Alaska,…

About Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc, formerly NovaCopper Inc, is a Canada-based metals exploration company. The Company is engaged in exploring and developing the Ambler mining district located in northwestern Alaska. The Company’s segments are Alaska, USA; Antioquia, Colombia, and Corporate and other. The Company focuses on the Arctic deposit, which is a volcanogenic massive sulfide deposit located approximately 470 kilometers northwest of the City of Fairbanks, Alaska. The Company’s Arctic deposit focuses on engineering and environmental site investigation studies. The Company’s Bornite deposit is a carbonate-hosted copper deposit located approximately 25 Kilometers southwest of the Company’s Arctic project. The Company’s Bornite deposit focuses on exploration, with mineralization and opens to the north, northeast and south.