SEC Filings SECOND SIGHT MEDICAL PRODUCTS, INC. (NASDAQ:EYES) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

Item 3.01

On October 1, 2020, Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (the “Company”) received a letter (the “Notice”) from The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) advising the Company that for 30 consecutive business days preceding the date of the Notice, the bid price of the Company’s common stock had closed below the $1.00 per share minimum required for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market (the “Minimum Bid Price Requirement”) as required by Nasdaq Listing Rules.

The Notice has no effect on the listing of the Company’s common stock at this time, and the Company’s common stock continues to trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “EYES.”

Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), if during the 180 calendar day period following the date of the Notice (the “Compliance Period”), the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock is at or above $1.00 for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, the Company will regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement and its common stock will continue to be eligible for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market absent noncompliance with any other requirement for continued listing.

If the Company does not regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement by the end of the Compliance Period, under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A)(ii), if on the last day of the Compliance Period the Company is in compliance with the market value of publicly held shares requirement for continued listing, as well as all other standards for initial listing of its common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market (other than the bid price requirement), the Company may be eligible for additional time if the Company also provides written notice to Nasdaq of its intention to cure the deficiency during a second compliance period at which point Nasdaq may grant the Company an additional 180 days to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

If the Company does not regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement by the end of the Compliance Period (or the Compliance Period as may be extended) the Company’s common stock will be subject to delisting.

The Company intends to monitor the closing bid price of its common stock and may, if appropriate, consider implementing available options to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement under the Nasdaq Listing Rules.

A list of all non-compliant Nasdaq companies and the reason(s) for such non-compliance is posted on Nasdaq’s website at listingcenter.nasdaq.com. The Company will be included in this list commencing five business days from the notification date.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing prosthetic devices that restore vision to blind individuals. The Company’s product, the Argus II System, treats outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa (RP). The Argus II System provides an artificial form of vision that differs from the vision of people with normal sight. It does not restore normal vision and it does not slow or reverse the progression of the disease. The Company’s Argus II System employs electrical stimulation to bypass degenerated photoreceptor cells and to stimulate remaining viable retinal cells thereby inducing visual perception in blind individuals. The Argus II System works by converting video images captured by a miniature camera housed in a patient’s glasses into a series of small electrical pulses that are transmitted wirelessly to an array of electrodes that are implanted on the surface of the retina.