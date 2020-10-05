SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP. (NYSE:SAR) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

On September 29, 2020, Saratoga Investment Corp. (the “Company”) held its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”). As of July 31, 2020, the record date for the Annual Meeting, 11,217,545 shares of common stock were eligible to be voted, and 6,293,837 of those shares were voted in person or by proxy at the Annual Meeting. The following matter was submitted at the Annual Meeting to the stockholders for consideration:

Proposal 1 — Election of Directors

Michael J. Grisius 6,104,897 188,940 — G. Cabell Williams 5,703,170 590,667 —



About SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP. (NYSE:SAR)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a specialty finance company. The Company is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by private middle-market companies in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation from its investments. It purchases mezzanine debt and makes equity investments in middle market companies. It may invest in other investments, such as investments in distressed debt, including securities of companies in bankruptcy, foreign debt, private equity, securities of public companies that are not thinly traded and structured finance vehicles, such as collateralized loan obligation funds. Its leveraged loan portfolio consists primarily of first lien and second lien term loans. The Company’s investment activities are externally managed and advised by Saratoga Investment Advisors, LLC.