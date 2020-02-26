Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure

On February 26, 2020, Trilogy Metals Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing the 2020 program and budget for the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this report.

In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liability of that section, and shall not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document filed under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

99.1 Press release, dated February 26, 2020



Trilogy Metals Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex991.htm NEWS RELEASE DATED FEBRUARY 26,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc, formerly NovaCopper Inc, is a Canada-based metals exploration company. The Company is engaged in exploring and developing the Ambler mining district located in northwestern Alaska. The Company’s segments are Alaska, USA; Antioquia, Colombia, and Corporate and other. The Company focuses on the Arctic deposit, which is a volcanogenic massive sulfide deposit located approximately 470 kilometers northwest of the City of Fairbanks, Alaska. The Company’s Arctic deposit focuses on engineering and environmental site investigation studies. The Company’s Bornite deposit is a carbonate-hosted copper deposit located approximately 25 Kilometers southwest of the Company’s Arctic project. The Company’s Bornite deposit focuses on exploration, with mineralization and opens to the north, northeast and south.