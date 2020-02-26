SEC Filings UTG, INC. (OTCMKTS:UTGN) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k -

UTG, INC. (OTCMKTS:UTGN) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02. Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

At a meeting of the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors on February 25, 2020, bonuses were approved for Mr. Jesse T. Correll, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mr. Douglas P. Ditto, Vice President, Mr. James P. Rousey, President and Mr. Theodore C. Miller, Corporate Secretary and CFO.

* UTG stock is valued at $33.25 per share, the current market value reported on the date of bonus approval.

The bonuses are based on the Company’s 2019 operating results and are not the result of any written agreement or specific formula.

Messrs. Correll and Rousey are members of the Board of Directors but are not members of the Compensation Committee. The Company continues to have neither written employment agreements nor oral arrangements with any of its corporate officers.