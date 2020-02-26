LOTUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (OTCMKTS:LTUS) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On February 18, 2020, the Company announced a new principal executive office address and telephone number. The Company’s new contact information is as follows:

LOTUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

813 Blue Ridge Drive

Nashville, TN 37207

Telephone: (615) 310-2688

Item 9.01 Exhibits.

None



About LOTUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (OTCMKTS:LTUS)

Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Lotus) develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the China. The Company produces crude medicine and drugs in forms of tablets, capsules, granules, eye-drops, and freeze-dried powder injection. Its drug development is focused on the treatment of cerebro-cardiovascular disease, asthma, and diabetes. It operates, controls and owns the pharmaceutical businesses in China of Beijing Liang Fang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Liang Fang) and Beijing En Zhe Jia Shi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (En Zhe Jia), collectively Lotus East. Lotus East is engaged in the production, trade and retailing of pharmaceuticals, focusing on the development of medicines and investing in strategic growth to address various medical needs. Lotus East owns and operates 10 drug stores throughout Beijing, China that sell Western and traditional Chinese medications, and generate revenues from the leasing of retail space to third party vendors in its retail stores.