TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the “Company”) is filing this Current Report on Form 8-K for the purpose of incorporating by reference into the Company’s Registration Statement on Form S-3, as amended, (File No. 333-229990) the items filed herewith as Exhibits 5.1 and 23.1.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s research focuses on antibodies that bind to the endoglin receptor, which is essential to angiogenesis (the process of new blood vessel formation) and a contributor to fibrosis (tissue scarring). The Company’s lead product candidate, TRC105, is an endoglin antibody that is being developed for the treatment of multiple solid tumor types in combination with inhibitors of the vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) pathway. TRC205 is being developed for the treatment of fibrotic disease. The Company is also developing TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development for the treatment of lung cancer and glioblastoma.