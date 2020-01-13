CHANTICLEER HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:HOTR) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On January 13, 2020, representatives of Sonnet BioTherapeutics, Inc., a New Jersey corporation (“Sonnet”) began making presentations to investors using slides containing the information attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1 (the “Investor Presentation”) and incorporated herein by reference. Sonnet expects to use the Investor Presentation, in whole or in part, in connection with presentations to investors, analysts and others during the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020.

The information presented in Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K and Exhibit 99.1 is being furnished and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, and shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by a specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Sonnet BioTherapeutics, Inc. Investor Presentation dated January 13, 2020.



Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. Exhibit

