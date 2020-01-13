SEC Filings BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Conditions

On January 13, 2020, BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release reiterating its previously announced guidance for the fourth quarter of 2019 and the full year 2020. A copy of the press release is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference. The Company undertakes no obligation to update, supplement or amend the materials furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1.

The information furnished under this Item 2.02, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Press release issued by BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. dated January 13, 2020

