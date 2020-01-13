BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Conditions

On January 13, 2020, BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release reiterating its previously announced guidance for the fourth quarter of 2019 and the full year 2020. A copy of the press release is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference. The Company undertakes no obligation to update, supplement or amend the materials furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1.
The information furnished under this Item 2.02, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits
99.1 Press release issued by BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. dated January 13, 2020
_____________________________________________________________________________________
BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 bdsistrongmomentumands.htm EX-99.1 DocumentEXHIBIT 99.1BDSI Expects Fourth Quarter and 2019 Total Net Sales at the High End of Guidance: Reports Significantly Expanded Insurance Access for Symproic2019 Total Company Net Sales Expected at Upper End of $105 to $110 MillionMore than 25 Million Additional Lives Moved to Preferred Coverage for Symproic® effective January 1,…
To view the full exhibit click here

About BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes, either on its own or in partnerships with third parties, applications of approved therapeutics to address unmet medical needs using drug delivery technologies. The Company develops pharmaceutical products aimed principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The Company’s products utilize the BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa (the lining inside the cheek). The Company’s United Sates Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved product, ONSOLIS (fentanyl buccal soluble film), as well as its approved products BUNAVAIL (buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film) buccal film and BELBUCA (buprenorphine) buccal film, utilize BEMA technology.

