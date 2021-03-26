Timberline Resources Corporation (OTCMKTS:TLRS) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On March 25, 2021, the Company issued a press release entitled “Timberline Reports Final 2020 Drilling Results at the Eureka Gold Project, Nevada”.

A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information set forth herein and in the press release attached hereto is deemed to be “furnished” and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The information set forth in Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K shall not be deemed an admission as to the materiality of any information in this Current Report on Form 8-K that is required to be disclosed solely to satisfy the requirements of Regulation FD.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit No. Description

99.1 Press Release of Timberline Resources Corporation dated March 25, 2021*

*The foregoing exhibit relating to Item 7.01 is intended to be furnished to, not filed with, the SEC to Regulation FD.



About Timberline Resources Corporation (OTCMKTS:TLRS)

Timberline Resources Corporation is an exploration-stage company. The Company is engaged in mineral exploration business. The Company holds interests in mineral prospects for exploration in Nevada and Montana mainly for target commodities of gold and silver. The Company’s property, Eureka (Battle Mountain/Eureka Trend), has an area of approximately 16,000 acres. The Eureka property is located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district of Eureka County, Nevada. Its ICBM Joint Venture Project (Timberline/Barrick) is located in the Battle Mountain Mining District, Lander County, Nevada. Seven Troughs is an epithermal gold district. The Company’s properties comprise approximately five epithermal gold targets, of which over four are in western and northern Nevada and approximately one is in northeast California; over three Carlin-type gold prospects within the Battle Mountain-Eureka and Carlin gold trends in Nevada; and approximately one gold-bearing skarn in central Nevada.