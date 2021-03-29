Saker Aviation Services, Inc (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

Story continues below

Effective March 26, 2021, Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (the “Company”) has named Samuel Goldstein to serve as its acting principal executive officer.

This announcement follows the Report on Form 8-K on December 24, 2020, in which the Company announced that its president and chief executive officer, Ronald J. Ricciardi, who had served as the Company’s principal executive officer, principal financial officer, and principal accounting officer, began a temporary leave of absence to address health issues unrelated to the COVID-19 pandemic. The treatments for these health issues have been extended, necessitating the Company’s current Report. Mr. Goldstein will serve as acting principal executive officer, joining Mr. Mark Raab, the Company’s Corporate Controller, who has served since December 24, 2020 and will continue to serve as acting principal financial officer and acting principal accounting officer until such time as Mr. Ricciardi is able to resume each of his responsibilities.

Mr. Goldstein was appointed as a director of the Company on September 21, 2018. Mr. Goldstein has served since 2014, and continues to serve, as Deputy Director of the Helicopter Tourism and Jobs Council (“HTJC”). During this time, HTJC successfully negotiated a settlement with the City of New York enabling the helicopter air tour industry to continue operations. In early 2019, Mr. Goldstein joined Marino, a leading strategic communications firm with offices in New York City and Los Angeles, where he is a director with Marino’s Land Use & Public Policy unit. Mr. Goldstein was also a principal at Kivvit Public Affairs from 2017 to 2018 and served previously as the director of government relations for Selfhelp Community Services, one of New York’s largest senior housing and social service organizations, from 2008 to 2013.

There is no arrangement or understanding between Mr. Goldstein and any other person to which he was selected as acting principal executive officer. There are no family relationships between Mr. Goldstein and any director or executive officer of the Company. Mr. Goldstein is not a party to any transaction in which the Company is a participant.