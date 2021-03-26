CREATIVE LEARNING CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:CLCN) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.



About CREATIVE LEARNING CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:CLCN)

Story continues below

Creative Learning Corporation (CLC) is an owner and developer of franchised children’s enrichment programs, including Bricks 4 Kidz and Sew Fun Studios. The Company’s programs are based on the operation of after-school classes; summer camps, as well as day camps during the school year; in-school workshops, and birthday parties. The concepts are operated by CLC’s subsidiaries: BFK Franchise Company, LLC (BFK) for Bricks 4 Kidz and SF Franchise Company, LLC (SF) for Sew Fun Studios. BFK franchises offer programs to teach principles and methods of engineering to children between the ages of 3 and 13 using LEGO plastic bricks and other LEGO products through classes and other organized activities. Its franchise concept, Sew Fun Studios, teaches sewing and design principles through classes, camps and parties. The programs offered by Sew Fun Studios include after school, home school, scouts, holiday, week long, themes, birthdays, special events, girl scouts, boy scouts and Y guides.