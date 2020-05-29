THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement
Item 1.01. Entry into Material Definitive Agreement.

On May 28, 2020, the stockholders of THL Credit, Inc. (the “Company”) approved the Company’s entry into a new investment management agreement (the “New Investment Advisory Agreement”) between the Company and First Eagle Alternative Credit, LLC, formerly known as THL Credit Advisors LLC (the “Adviser”), that replaces the prior interim investment management agreement entered into with the Adviser on January 31, 2020 (the “Prior Investment Advisory Agreement”). All material terms of the New Investment Advisory Agreement remain unchanged from the material terms of the Prior Investment Advisory Agreement. The New Investment Advisory Agreement is further described in the Company’s Proxy Statement as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 23, 2020.

Upon effectiveness of the New Investment Advisory Agreement, the Prior Investment Advisory Agreement terminated immediately.

The foregoing description of the New Investment Advisory Agreement is qualified in its entirety by the terms of the New Investment Advisory Agreement, dated May  28, 2020, incorporated herein by reference to Exhibit A to the Company’s Proxy Statement as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 23, 2020.

Item 1.02. Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement.

The second paragraph of Item 1.01 above is incorporated by reference into this Item 1.02.

Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

The special meeting of stockholders of the Company was held on May 28, 2020. At the meeting, the stockholders approved the New Investment Management Agreement with 20,672,510 votes for, 364,792 votes against, 117,101 votes abstaining and 0 broker non-votes.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

10.1    Investment Management Agreement, dated as of May  28, 2020, between THL Credit, Inc., a Delaware corporation, and First Eagle Alternative Credit, LLC, formerly known as THL Credit Advisors LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (incorporated by reference to Exhibit A to the Proxy Statement on Schedule  14A filed April 23, 2020)

Story continues below


About THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD)

THL Credit, Inc. is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, primarily through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of middle market companies. The Company is a direct lender to middle-market companies and invests in first lien and second lien loans, including through unitranche investments, as well as subordinated debt, which may include an associated equity component, such as warrants, preferred stock or similar securities. The Company also makes direct equity investments. The security types in which the Company invests includes First Lien Senior Secured Loans, Second Lien Loans, Mezzanine Loans, Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLO) Residual Interests and THL Credit Logan JV LLC (Logan JV). Its subsidiaries include THL Credit Holdings, Inc., THL Credit AIM Media Holdings, Inc. and THL Credit YP Holdings, Inc.

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR