THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01. Entry into Material Definitive Agreement.

On May 28, 2020, the stockholders of THL Credit, Inc. (the “Company”) approved the Company’s entry into a new investment management agreement (the “New Investment Advisory Agreement”) between the Company and First Eagle Alternative Credit, LLC, formerly known as THL Credit Advisors LLC (the “Adviser”), that replaces the prior interim investment management agreement entered into with the Adviser on January 31, 2020 (the “Prior Investment Advisory Agreement”). All material terms of the New Investment Advisory Agreement remain unchanged from the material terms of the Prior Investment Advisory Agreement. The New Investment Advisory Agreement is further described in the Company’s Proxy Statement as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 23, 2020.

Upon effectiveness of the New Investment Advisory Agreement, the Prior Investment Advisory Agreement terminated immediately.

The foregoing description of the New Investment Advisory Agreement is qualified in its entirety by the terms of the New Investment Advisory Agreement, dated May 28, 2020, incorporated herein by reference to Exhibit A to the Company’s Proxy Statement as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 23, 2020.

Item 1.02. Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement.

The second paragraph of Item 1.01 above is incorporated by reference into this Item 1.02.

Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

The special meeting of stockholders of the Company was held on May 28, 2020. At the meeting, the stockholders approved the New Investment Management Agreement with 20,672,510 votes for, 364,792 votes against, 117,101 votes abstaining and 0 broker non-votes.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits .