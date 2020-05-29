NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Events.

On May 29, 2020, Norwood Financial (“Norwood”) and UpState New York Bancorp, Inc. (“UpState”) issued a joint press release to announce that the deadline by which shareholders of UpState must properly submit election materials to Computershare Trust Company, N.A., the exchange agent for the merger, has been extended to 5:00 p.m., local time, on June 22, 2020. A copy of the press release is filed herewith as Exhibit 99.1, and is incorporated in its entirety by reference herein.

