FARMLAND PARTNERS INC. (NYSE:FPI) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

About FARMLAND PARTNERS INC. (NYSE:FPI)

Farmland Partners, Inc. is an internally managed real estate company. The Company owns and seeks to acquire primary crop farmland located in agricultural markets throughout North America. The Company is the sole member of the general partner of Farmland Partners Operating Partnership, LP. The Company’s principal investment focus is on farmland located in agricultural markets throughout North America, however, it may seek to acquire farmland outside of North America. It also may acquire properties related to farming, such as grain storage facilities, grain elevators, feedlots, processing plants and distribution centers, as well as livestock farms or ranches. The Company owns or has under contract approximately 260 farms with an aggregate of over 108,160 acres (including approximately five farms totaling over 8,590 acres under contract) in Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia.