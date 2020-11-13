THEMAVEN, INC. (OTCMKTS:MVEN) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

About THEMAVEN, INC. (OTCMKTS:MVEN)

theMaven, Inc., formerly Integrated Surgical Systems, Inc., is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in developing a network of professionally managed online media channels, with an underlying technology platform. The Company offers theMaven platform, which is a group media network featuring content across multiple content segments. The Company’s platform provides value to independent publishers through distribution; engagement for their content and community; monetization through a range of advertising partnerships and membership programs, and tools to manage their audience and growth. It focuses on operating each channel by a Channel Partner drawn from subject matter experts, reporters, group evangelists and social leaders. The Company operates a Website at themaven.net. It focuses on incorporating mobile, video, communications, social, notifications and other technology into its theMaven platform, including DevOps processes and a cloud-based back-end.