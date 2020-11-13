ZOOM TELEPHONICS, INC. (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.
ZOOM TELEPHONICS, INC. (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
ZOOM TELEPHONICS, INC. (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
EX-99.1 2 zmtp_ex991.htm EARNINGS PRESS RELEASE zmtp_ex991 Exhibit 99.1 Zoom Telephonics Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results Revenue of $12.0M,…
To view the full exhibit click
here
About ZOOM TELEPHONICS, INC. (OTCMKTS:ZMTP)
Zoom Telephonics, Inc. designs, produces, markets, sells, and supports Internet access and other communications-related products, including cable modems, cable modem/routers, mobile broadband modems, asymmetrical digital subscriber line (ADSL or commonly DSL) modems, and dial-up modems. The Company’s products facilitate communication of data through the Internet. Its cable modems use the cable-Television cable and its DSL modems use the local telephone line to provide a link to the Internet. Its mobile broadband modems and its mobile broadband routers and sensors connect to the Internet through a mobile service provider’s mobile broadband network. Its dial-up modems link computers, point-of-purchase terminals, or other devices connect to each other or the Internet through the traditional telephone network. Its router products may communicate with a broadband modem for access to the Internet, and they may be used for local area network communications.