ZOOM TELEPHONICS, INC. (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On November 12, 2020, Zoom Telephonics, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein in its entirety by reference.

The information furnished to Item 2.02 of this Current Report on Form 8-K and in Exhibit 99.1 shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, is not subject to the liabilities of that section and is not deemed incorporated by reference in any filing of the Company’s under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as otherwise expressly stated in such filing.

Except for historical information contained in the press release attached as an exhibit hereto, the press release contains forward-looking statements which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements. Please refer to the cautionary note in the press release regarding these forward-looking statements.

Item 2.02Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.