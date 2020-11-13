DIGIRAD CORPORATION (NASDAQ:DRAD) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On November 13, 2020, Digirad Corporation (the “Registrant”) issued a press release announcing financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.
The information contained herein and in the accompanying exhibit shall not be incorporated by reference into any filing of the Registrant, whether made before or after the date hereof, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing, unless expressly incorporated by specific reference to such filing. The information in this report, including the exhibit hereto, shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section or Sections 11 and 12(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits
(d) Exhibits:
EX-99.1 2 exhibit991-2020q3earni.htm EX-99.1 Document Exhibit 99.1News ReleaseFor immediate releaseNovember 13,…
Digirad Corporation is a provider of diagnostic solutions. The Company’s business is organized into two segments: Diagnostic Services and Diagnostic Imaging. The Company provides in-office nuclear cardiology and ultrasound imaging services. It also provides cardiac event monitoring services to physician practices, hospitals and imaging centers through its Diagnostic Services business segment. The Company sells solid-state gamma cameras for nuclear cardiology and general nuclear medicine applications, as well as provides service on the products it sells through its Diagnostic Imaging business segment. Diagnostic Services also offers remote cardiac event monitoring services, which include provision of a monitor, remote monitoring by registered nurses and monitoring support for its patients and physician customers. Its nuclear cameras feature detectors based on solid-state technology. Its cameras are used in hospitals, imaging centers, physician offices, and by mobile service providers.

