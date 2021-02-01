TERRA TECH CORP. (OTCMKTS:TRTC) Files An 8-K Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders

Item 3.03 Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders.

Terra Tech Corp. (the “Company”) previously disclosed that in connection with the resignation of Derek Peterson, former member of the Board and Chief Strategy Officer, it agreed to the conversion of his Series A Preferred Stock, and that immediately prior to the conversion of his Series A Preferred Stock, the Company intended to file an amendment to the Series A Preferred Stock certificate of designation (the “COD Amendment”). On January 26, 2021, the Company filed the COD Amendment with the Secretary of State of the State of Nevada.

Each share of Series A Preferred Stock was initially convertible into one share of the Company’s common stock. to the COD Amendment, each share of Series A Preferred Stock is convertible into (i) 4,121,428.5 fully paid and nonassessable shares of common stock and (ii) 1,236,263.75 common stock purchase warrants, each exercisable at $0.01 for the purchase of one share of the Company’s common stock, which warrants expire in June 2026, and are subject to other customary terms and conditions.

Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

The information set forth under Item 3.03 is incorporated by reference into this Item 5.03.

