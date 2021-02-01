SEQUENTIAL BRANDS GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:SQBG) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On January 31, 2021, Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (“Sequential” or the “Company”) and certain of its subsidiaries amended its Third Amended and Restated Credit Agreement (“Credit Agreement”) with Wilmington Trust, National Association, as administrative agent and collateral agent and the lenders party thereto. The amendment, among other matters, extends a waiver of existing defaults under the Credit Agreement through February 21, 2021. The Limited Waiver and Consent to Credit Agreement is attached hereto as Exhibit 10.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit Number Description 10.1 Limited Waiver and Consent to Credit Agreement, dated as of January 31, 2021, between Sequential Brands Group, Inc., certain subsidiaries of Sequential Brands Group, Inc. named therein, Wilmington Trust, National Association, as administrative agent and collateral agent and the lenders party thereto.



