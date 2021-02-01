Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

Story continues below

On January 26, 2021, the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (the “Company”) increased the number of directors from five to seven and appointed Denise M. Harrod and Joann G. Jones to fill the resulting vacancies, effective immediately. The Board has determined that Ms. Harrod and Ms. Jones are independent directors within the meaning of Nasdaq Rule 5605.

Ms. Harrod, age 61, has more than 30 years’ experience in government, regulatory, and international affairs; financial operations; communication; and diversity and inclusion. Since 2014, she has been an independent management consultant, advising financial services, energy services and commodity trading companies. Ms. Harrod has been recognized as a trailblazer in public policy and diversity and inclusion by various government, legislative, civic, and community organizations. She serves on the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Public Affairs Board and the Business Board of Advisors of various national policy, healthcare and community organizations. She holds a bachelor’s degree from The Pennsylvania State University.

Joann G. Jones, age 57, has served as a partner of BakerHostetler, one of the nation’s largest law firms, since June 2015 and as Atlanta Office Managing Partner of the firm since 2016. From 2007 to 2015, Ms. Jones was the Atlanta Office Managing Partner of McKenna Long & Aldridge (now Dentons), a large international law firm. Ms. Jones’s legal practice focuses on real estate development and finance. She has more than 30 years’ experience in commercial real estate including assemblage, development, financing, leasing, and monetizing of real property assets. Ms. Jones is active in her community, serving in leadership positions in a number of organizations. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Chestnut Hill College and earned her J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law.

Ms. Harrod and Ms. Jones will receive compensation for service as non-employee directors in accordance with the Company’s Outside Director Compensation Package, which provides for 2021 compensation of an annual cash retainer of $50,000, Board meeting attendance fees of $3,000 per meeting, Board committee meeting attendance fees of $1,500 per meeting and an annual equity award of 4,000 shares of restricted stock.

Neither Ms. Harrod nor Ms. Jones has a family relationship with any of the executive officers or directors of the Company. There are no arrangements or understandings between either of Ms. Harrod or Ms. Jones and any other persons to which she was selected as a director, and there are no transactions requiring disclosure under Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.

On January 27, 2021, the Company issued a press release announcing the appointments of Ms. Harrod and Ms. Jones. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.