TERRA TECH CORP. (OTCMKTS:TRTC) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On December 10, 2020, the Board of Directors of the Company appointed each of Mr. Kovacevich, Mr. Ritter and Mr. Knuettel to the Board of Directors. Mr. Kovacevich is the CEO of KushCo Holdings, Inc., a leading provider of ancillary products and services to businesses in the legal cannabis industry. Mr. Ritter co-founded Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (now Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc.) and served as Chief Strategic Officer and Executive Chairman from its 2004 inception through its sale in 2020. Mr. Knuettel is the Director of Capital and Advisory at Viridian Capital Advisors, a leading cannabis capital, M&A and strategic advisory firm.

Terra Tech Corp. is a cannabis-focused agriculture company. The Company operates through two segments: Hydroponic Produce and Cannabis Products. The Company, through its subsidiary, GrowOp Technology Ltd., is engaged in the design, marketing and sale of hydroponic equipment. It is also a retail seller of locally grown hydroponic produce, herbs, and floral products through its subsidiary, Edible Garden Corp. (Edible Garden). It intends to operate medical marijuana cultivation, production and dispensary facilities in Nevada through its subsidiaries, MediFarm, LLC (MediFarm), MediFarm I, LLC (MediFarm I) and MediFarm II, LLC (MediFarm II). Through its subsidiary, IVXX, Inc. (IVXX), it produces and sells a line of cannabis flowers and cigarettes, among others. The hydroponic produce segment consists of Edible Garden’s business and operations. Its cannabis products segment consists of IVXX’s business, as well as the proposed business operations of MediFarm, MediFarm I and MediFarm II.