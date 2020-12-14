DIGITAL ALLY, INC. (NASDAQ:DGLY) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

The information set forth in Item 1.01 above is incorporated by reference into this Item 8.01.



About DIGITAL ALLY, INC. (NASDAQ:DGLY)

Digital Ally, Inc. produces digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security and commercial applications. The Company’s products include in-car digital video/audio recorder contained in a rear-view mirror for use in law enforcement and commercial fleets; a system that provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points and hands-free automatic activation of body-worn cameras and in-car video systems; a weather-resistant mobile digital video recording system for use on motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and boats; a miniature digital video system designed to be worn on an individual’s body, and a hand-held laser speed detection device that it offers primarily to law enforcement agencies. The Company sells its products to law enforcement agencies and other security organizations, consumer and commercial fleet operators through direct sales domestically and third-party distributors internationally.