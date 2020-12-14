Social Life Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDLF) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

ITEM 7.01. REGULATION FD DISCLOSURE

As of December 14, 2020, we posted on our website at www.SocialNetwork.ai, a presentation deck regarding our operations over the past 18 months and going forward (the “Presentation Deck”).

As we disclosed in our December 11, 2020 Form 8-K, we will be using our website at www.socialnetwork.ai as a recognized channel of distribution to post important information to shareholders and investors, including social media channel posts and a bi-weekly podcast. The Presentation Deck and our first such podcast represent our first steps towards developing our website as a regular channel of information distribution.

The information in this Current Report on Form 8-K with respect to Item 7.01 (including the Presentation attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 hereto) is being furnished to Item 7.01 of Form 8-K and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (“Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed to be incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act. This current report on Form 8-K will not be deemed an admission as to the materiality of any information contained herein (including the Presentation attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 hereto).

ITEM 9.01. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS

(d) Exhibits. The following exhibit is filed with this Current Report on Form 8-K:

Social Life Network, Inc. Exhibit

About Social Life Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDLF)

Social Life Network, Inc. is a technology company. The Company has a network of Websites and applications built on social network platforms. The Company allows business professionals to search, find, share and connect with other business professionals, consumers and their own customers, through a combination use of its free memberships and recurring monthly paid premium subscriptions. It provides industry professionals with go-to social networks and integrated digital marketing tools.