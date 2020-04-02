TELKONET, INC. (OTCMKTS:TKOI) Files An 8-K Changes in Registrant’s Certifying Accountant

Item 4.01

(a) Dismissal of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

On March 30, 2020, following the completion of BDO USA, LLP’s audit of the consolidated financial statements of Telkonet, Inc. (the “Company”) as of and for the year ending December 31, 2019, and the issuance of their report thereon, the Company dismissed BDO USA, LLP (“BDO”) as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm effective immediately. The decision to dismiss BDO was approved by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company.

BDO’s reports on the Company’s consolidated financial statements for each of the fiscal years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 did not contain any adverse opinion or disclaimer of opinion, nor were they qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope, or accounting principles, except as follows:

BDO’s report on (i) the consolidated financial statements of the Company as of and for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, each contained separate explanatory paragraphs regarding substantial doubt about the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, (ii) the consolidated financial statements of the Company as of and for the year ended December 31, 2019 contained a separate paragraph stating that as discussed in Notes B and M to the consolidated financial statements, the Company changed its method of accounting for leases in 2019 due to the adoption of Accounting Standards Codification Topic 842 – Leases, and (iii) the consolidated financial statements of the Company as of and for the year ended December 31, 2018 contained a separate paragraph stating that as discussed in Notes A, B and C to the consolidated financial statements, the Company changed its method of accounting for revenue from contracts with customers in the year 2018 due to the adoption of Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers.

During the fiscal years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, and the subsequent interim period through March 30, 2020, there were no disagreements within the meaning of Item 304(a)(1)(iv) of Regulation S-K between the Company and BDO on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedure, which disagreements, if not resolved to BDO’s satisfaction, would have caused them to make reference to the subject matter of the disagreement(s) in connection with their reports on the consolidated financial statements of the Company for such years.

During the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, and the subsequent interim period through March 30, 2020, there were no “reportable events” within the meaning of Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K, except as follows:

In connection with BDO’s audit of the Company\’s consolidated financial statements for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, BDO advised the Company that they had identified material weaknesses in the Company’s internal control over financial reporting relating to not having adequate financial reporting and close process controls, a lack segregation of duties, not having effective controls over the recording of revenue recognition contracts, and not having adequate processes and procedures for the Company’s IT general control environment. These material weaknesses are further described in Part II, Item 9A. “Controls and Procedures” of the Annual Reports on Form 10-K for each of the fiscal years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 30, 2020 and April 1, 2019, respectively. The subject matter of these internal control deficiencies was discussed by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company with BDO. The Company has authorized BDO to respond fully to the inquiries of the successor independent registered public accounting firm concerning the internal control deficiencies.

The Company has provided BDO with a copy of the foregoing disclosures. Attached as Exhibit 16.1 is a letter from BDO, dated April 2, 2020, stating their agreement with such statements.

(b) Engagement of New Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

On March 30, 2020, the Company appointed Wipfli LLP (“Wipfli”) as the Company’s new independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020, subject to completion of Wipfli’s standard client acceptance procedures and execution of an engagement letter. The decision to engage Wipfli was approved by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company.

During the fiscal years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, and the subsequent interim period through March 30, 2020, neither the Company nor anyone on its behalf has consulted with Wipfli regarding: (i) the application of accounting principles to a specific transaction, either completed or proposed, or the type of audit opinion that might be rendered on the Company\’s financial statements, and neither a written report nor oral advice was provided to the Company that Wipfli concluded was an important factor considered by the Company in reaching a decision as to any accounting, auditing, or financial reporting issue; (ii) any matter that was the subject of a disagreement within the meaning of Item 304(a)(1)(iv) of Regulation S-K and the related instructions; or (iii) any “reportable event” within the meaning of Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K.