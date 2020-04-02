LANTHEUS HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01



Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 d882043dex991.htm EX-99.1 EX-99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Lantheus and Progenics Reschedule Their Respective Special Meetings of Stockholders for Proposed Merger NORTH BILLERICA,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About LANTHEUS HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases. The Company’s portfolio of approximately 10 commercial products is spread across a range of imaging modalities. The Company’s Contrast agents are typically non-radioactive compounds that are used in diagnostic procedures, such as cardiac ultrasounds, or echocardiograms, x-ray imaging or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), which are used by physicians to progress the clarity of the diagnostic image. Radiopharmaceuticals are radioactive pharmaceuticals used by clinicians to perform nuclear imaging procedures. The Company’s imaging agents include contrast agents and medical radiopharmaceuticals (including technetium generators), including DEFINITY, TechneLite, Xenon Xe 133 Gas (Xenon), Cardiolite and Neurolite.