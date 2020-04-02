SEC Filings MOLECULIN BIOTECH, INC. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

MOLECULIN BIOTECH, INC. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On April 2, 2020, Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing it has completed the latest (210 mg/m2) cohort in its European open label, single arm Phase 1/2 clinical trial of Annamycin for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (“AML”).

